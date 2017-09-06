Hanover: Board of Selectmen Vote to Not Renew Town Manager’s Contract

Despite overwhelming support from those in attendance, the Hanover Board of Selectmen voted to not renew the contract of Town Manager Troy Clarkson.

Clarkson has been the Town Manager since 2012, his contract is set to expire in April.

The board voted 3-2 to not negotiate a new contract, with Emmanuel Dockter, Brian Barthelmes, and Jocelyn Keegan carrying the vote. Chairman David Delaney and Vice-Chair John Tuzik voted to negotiate.

At a hearing that was moved to the High School, Clarkson received unanimous support from department heads that spoke.

“The problems presented to Troy are always dealt with head-on, with a solution mentality,” said Police Chief Walter Sweeney. “That makes all of us — including department heads — better managers and better employees for the town.”

Only one resident spoke against negotiation, saying he wanted the residents to elect a town manager, rather than the Board of Selectmen.

“Troy is a great manager and a leader,” said Chelsea Stevens, Acting Finance Director. “I hope he has the opportunity to continue that for Hanover.”

When the initial vote to enter negotiation with Clarkson was rejected, shouts of “shame” and boos erupted from the audience at Hanover High School. The vote not to negotiate passed, and a vote to reconsider failed.

Resident Catherine Follette, the past President of the Hanover Chamber of Commerce, was shocked by the vote.

“Stunned that it turned into a negative vote,” said Follette. “Troy is an integral part of our community…and he’s worked closely with us. Small businesses, large businesses, he’s just been a big supporter of our community.”

“I think it’s baffling to try to understand how a couple of new members of the board now think that should change,” said resident Ed Spooner. “When it seems overwhelmingly that people support him in the position and the form of government that we have, because we’re doing so much better than we have in the past.”

While not getting into specific reasons, Selectmen Keegan said she spoke with residents while campaigning this spring.

“If anyone came in contact with me, they know I’m thoughtful, and I look at things from a 360 perspective,” said Keegan. “My job here is to make the best decision I think that we can make for Hanover.”

Though the selectmen voted to not enter negotiation, they can re-consider with a majority vote by the board.

