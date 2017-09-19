Hanover: Town Considering LED Streetlights

With nearby towns making the switch to LED energy-efficient streetlights, Town Manager Troy Clarkson said Hanover is looking into a possible change.

“We think because it is a quality of life issue…the color, brightness, the intensity of the lights might have an impact on some of our historical neighborhoods – it’s important to have a public dialogue,” said Clarkson.

He said with conversion, the town could see significant savings in the long-run. Among early discussion included the cost and benefits of converting or acquiring the lights.

“We’ve talked about the fact that if we own the street lights, and if [Hurricane] Jose comes and pays us a visit and a couple of them come down, we would be responsible for putting them back up – not the pole, but the arm on the pole,” said Clarkson.

Clarkson says he’s meeting with the MAPC with how to proceed and will update the Board of Selectmen at the next meeting.

