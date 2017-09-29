Hanover: Yellowman’s Cleanup Expected to Finish Next Week

In Hanover, it looks like bright skies are ahead for Yellowman.

The town has been trying to get Harold Watt, who told WATD he prefers Yellowman, to clean up around his property due to safety concerns.

After almost a year, an end is in sight.

“We hired Mike Ladd from Junk Busters, and most of the property is cleaned up,” said Yellowman’s attorney, Brian Cook. “We expect it to be finished next week.”

The case was brought to Brockton Housing Court with continued status updates. Early on, the court appointed a receiver to hire contractors if needed, but the receiver has not been asked to intervene.

The next status hearing was scheduled for October 11.

“It’s for everyone to report back in,” said Town Manager Troy Clarkson. “Should that be successful, then we do anticipate that the receiver will no longer be needed.”

If a resolution is reached, Cook said Yellowman will be planning a party to thank his supporters and those who helped with the cleanup.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising