Hanson: Crews Battle Early Morning Fire

Hanson fire crews were called to the scene of an early morning fire on Sunday.

Fire officials say that at around 4:19 a.m. they received a report of a fire at 76 E. Washington St.

Upon arrival they found a heavy fire inside a two-car garage that was extending to the outside of the adjacent house.

Crews were able to put the fire out and prevent it from spreading to the nearby home.

Mutual aide was provided by crews from Pembroke, Whitman, and Halifax.

No injuries were reported.

The incident is being investigated by Hanson Fire and Hanson Police along with the State Fire Marshal.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined yet but anyone who was near the fire when it occurred or saw anything or anyone near the fire is being asked to call Hanson Police at 781-293-4625 or the statewide Arson Hotline at 1-800-682-9229.

All calls are confidential and the hotline is answered 24 hours a day/ seven days a week.

