Hanson: Crews Battle Early Morning Fire

– Posted on September 24, 2017Posted in: Local News
Credit: Hanson Fire Dept. Twitter Feed
Hanson fire crews were called to the scene of an early morning fire on Sunday.
Fire officials say that at around 4:19 a.m. they received a report of a fire at 76 E. Washington St.
Upon arrival they found a heavy fire inside a two-car garage that was extending to the outside of the adjacent house.
Crews were able to put the fire out and prevent it from spreading to the nearby home.
Mutual aide was provided by crews from Pembroke, Whitman, and Halifax.
No injuries were reported.
The incident is being investigated by Hanson Fire and Hanson Police along with the State Fire Marshal.
The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined yet but anyone who was near the fire when it occurred or saw anything or anyone near the fire is being asked to call Hanson Police at 781-293-4625 or the statewide Arson Hotline at 1-800-682-9229.
All calls are confidential and the hotline is answered 24 hours a day/ seven days a week.
About Dan McCready
Dan McCready is a South Shore native who’s happy to be back working in his home region.
After graduating from Catholic Memorial High School, GO KNIGHTS! Dan attended Suffolk University where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BA in Communications.
After college Dan worked as a standup comic and actor appearing in several theatrical productions, independent films, and worked as a background extra in films and TV shows including Fever Pitch, Underdog, and Brotherhood while also working as a weekend overnight DJ on Easy 99.1.
Eventually Dan began covering the Boston entertainment scene for Production Live Online and, after being bit by the journalism bug, decided to further his studies at Northeastern University, where he earned his master's degree.
Since that time Dan has worked across many media platforms for organizations including the Patriot Ledger, Cape Cod Broadcasting, and 1420 WBSM in New Bedford.
Dan is currently residing in Milton and enjoys hanging out with friends, candlepin bowling, playing video games, and making videos for his fledgling YouTube Channel.