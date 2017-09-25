Hanson: Town Dedicates Square to Honor Fallen Veteran

The town of Hanson preserves the memory of one of its fallen veterans by dedicating the square in front of the old South Hanson Train Station in his honor.

Army Lieutenant David C. Hall was killed in Vietnam in 1967 at the age of 25 when a storm brought down his helicopter.

For David’s daughter, Michelle Hall-Hart, the dedication of the square in his name means connecting to the father she never knew:

The town of Hanson has twenty other squares in town dedicated to veterans who have been killed in combat.

