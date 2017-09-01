Hingham: 41st Annual Tolman Family Telethon

By
Christine James
Posted on September 1, 2017

It’s been part of a long tradition with Jay Tolman and his family, a tradition that was started while watching Jerry Lewis on the Labor Day weekend telethons to raise money and awareness for the Muscular Distrophy Association.

Jay Tolman says this is 41st year they’ve done their “telethon” party.

Their first party was in 1977 in Jay’s mother’s backyard–now, the whole extravaganza is at Congregation Sha’aray Shalom, on rt. 228, in Hingham.

The party starts at 10 am Monday (Labor Day) through 5 p.m. in Hingham. 

To date these Tolman family telethon parties have raised over $600,000 for the Muscular Distrophy Association.

Photo from Tolman Telethon 2016

