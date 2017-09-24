Hingham: Brockton Man Arrested After Two Break-Ins At Same Business

Hingham Police arrest a Brockton man after he breaks into the same business twice.

Police say the first break took place on September 7 when a man in a hooded sweatshirt with latex gloves and a backpack either pried open or unlocked the front door and went inside.

The man was in the store for a short time before the alarm sounded and he ran off.

No items were taken and police were able to confirm that he used a key to gain entry.

Then on September 13 a man wearing a hooded sweatshirt, latex gloves and carrying a back pack used a key to unlock the rear door.

After entering the store the man went to the alarm panel, where he appeared to read a code off his phone and turned off the alarm.

The man then went to the back room and opened a safe after he appeared to read the combination off his phone.

He then filled his backpack with cash and 14 iPhones.

Although he was wearing a hood, there were times when his face was visible and it appeared to be the same man.

Hingham detectives later identified the man as 32-year-old Craig Akeem Robertson, an employee at the AT&T store in Cambridge.

Robertson was arrested at the Cambridge store on September 19, with help from Cambridge Police, on charges of Breaking and Entering in the Nighttime for a Felony; Breaking and Entering in the Nighttime for A Felony; Larceny Over $250; and Breaking into a Depository.

He was arraigned at Hingham District Court on September 20 and is due to return to court on October 31.

Robertson never worked at the Hingham store and investigators are trying to determine how Robertson got the key and codes.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising