Hingham: Police Searching for Suspect in Double Car Theft

Hingham Police are investigating after a resident had their car stolen and another stolen car was left in the driveway.

Officers were sent to a home on the 200 block of Summer St. on Tuesday morning after Canton Police located a car in that town that belonged to a Summer St. resident, which appeared to contain stolen property.

It was discovered that the home had been broken into and that a 2006 BMW X3, when had been previously been reported stolen from Boston, was left in the driveway.

Access to the home was gained by smashing a side window and items such as electronics and jewelry, were taken.

It was determined that the car which was found in Canton had been stolen from the home.

The residents weren’t home during the break which took place sometime between Saturday night and Tuesday morning.

Detectives are working with several other communities to identify any potential suspects and anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Philip Tracey at 781-741-1443.

