Hingham: Road Closure In Effect

Hingham Police say a road closure will be in effect on Main St./Rte 228 on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until noon.

The closure will be in effect at Prospect St. & S. Pleasant St.

Motorists are being asked to follow the detour routes.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising