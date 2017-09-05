Hingham: Tolman MDA Telethon Party Reaches 41st Year

In Hingham, an annual tradition continues to raise money for a cause.

Cohasset resident Jay Tolman has organized the Tolman MDA Telethon Party for 41 years. In that time, he’s helped raise over $600,000 for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

“It started as a very small event, and it has just turned into a big tradition of caring here in the South Shore community,” said Tolman.

The party went back to its roots this year. At the Congregation Sha’aray Shalom in Hingham, the event was true party with live bands, grilled food, and a slideshow.

The tradition is inspired by the Labor Day telethons run by Jerry Lewis.

“When I watched the telethon back then he really struck me,” said Tolman. “The cause really connected with me, and I decided to get involved.”

He said the key aspect is raising awareness about Muscular Dystrophy and programs that are available to help families.

For Marshfield resident Mike Chorzewski, the event hits close to home. His 16-year-old son, Joey, has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

“It’s kind of hard. It’s almost harder emotionally and physically,” said Chorzewski. “Physically it’s tough because everything is an effort. It’s hard to get dressed, you take those things for granted. It’s hard to go to the bathroom. There’s a lot to it that people don’t understand.”

Tolman’s telethon party helps bring the community together to make a difference.

“Jay [Tolman] has made the difference. Every person that’s here is making a difference, believe it or not in our lives today,” said Chorzewski. “I bring Joey to this, it’s not his favorite thing to do, but it’s a way for us to connect with people that get it. And the people that get it are the people we want in our lives.”

While the telethon aspect is fading, Tolman said that online donations are driving the fundraising.

“All our money that we raise stays locally. A lot of the research that has been done, a lot of breakthroughs have happened here in the Boston area,” said Tolman. “It’s exciting that the money stays here to help support the families and continue the research.”

For more information, visit TolmanTelethon.com

