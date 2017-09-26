Hull: Man Charged with Vandalizing Three Cars

A Hull man is facing charges after he allegedly damages three vehicles in what police are calling “an alcohol-infused fit of rage.”

Hull Police say that shortly after 11 p.m. on Saturday they were called to a Spring St. address for a report of vandalism.

When officers arrived on scene they were met by a resident who said that he invited his neighbor 35-year-old Christopher Vanslyke to join a gathering he was having with friends.

The neighbor said he noticed that Vanslyke was intoxicated and that he continued to drink alcohol, becoming unsteady on his feet.

He then walked Vanslyke home and told him he shouldn’t be drinking anymore.

The resident says that a few minutes later he heard loud noises coming from the driveway and arrived there to find Vanslyke standing between two cars, which had broken windows and multiple slashed tires.

There was also a gas grill that had been knocked over and damaged.

The damage to the vehicles included a 2017 Jeep Wrangler with a broken windshield and slashed driver’s side tires, a 2003 Nissan Xterra with multiple broken windows and two driver’s side tires slashed and a 2004 Honda CRV with multiple broken windows and a passenger’s side tire slashed.

Police found Vanslyke at his home and placed him under arrest.

He was released on $340 cash bail pending his arraignment in Hingham District Court.

