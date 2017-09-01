Hull: Man Facing Charges After Police Say He Was Found Breaking Into Car

A Hull man is facing charges after police say he broke into a motor vehicle.

Chief John Dunn says that at approximately 2 a.m. Thursday an officer went to Natasket Ave. over reports of a suspicious male who seemed to be taking items out of a vehicle parked on the street.

The officer arrived on scene and saw a man matching the suspect’s description looking inside the passenger side of a Ford Explorer.

The Explorer’s four doors were open and several items from the vehicle were thrown out onto the street.

The officer approached the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Anthony Coleman and placed him under arrest following an on scene investigation.

A woman approached while police were still on scene and said she saw Coleman going through the Explorer and that he tried to start it.

Further investigation discovered that a metal object had been forced into the ignition of the vehicle.

Coleman was held on a $340 cash bail pending his arraignment at Hingham District Court on charges of Breaking and Entering in the Nighttime for a Felony, Malicious Destruction of Property, and Attempted Larceny.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising