Interview with Attorney Mark Greene on ‘Kneeling Debate’

To kneel or not to kneel — that is the question, and the focus of many people as they debate it across the nation.

A number of professional athletes in the NFL have been choosing to kneel, instead of standing in front of the U.S. flag during the national anthem to protest police brutality.

WATD’s Christine James asked attorney Mark Greene his thoughts on the so-called “kneeling debate”

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/092917-MARK-GREENE-KNEELING.mp3

