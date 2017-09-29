Interview with Attorney Mark Greene on ‘Kneeling Debate’

By
Christine James
Posted on September 29, 2017Posted in: Audio, Local News

To kneel or not to kneel — that is the question, and the focus of many people as they debate it across the nation.

A number of professional athletes in the NFL have been choosing to kneel, instead of standing in front of the U.S. flag during the national anthem to protest police brutality.

WATD’s Christine James asked attorney Mark Greene his thoughts on the so-called “kneeling debate” 

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

watd signal 2017 small

Advertising

About Christine James

Christine James is the Managing News Editor, and anchor at WATD. She has been a fixture here since 1990. Along the way in her WATD newsroom journey, she has won numerous broadcast awards including the Associated Press and Edward R. Murrow National Award for "Best Newscast."