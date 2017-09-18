Live Broadcast from the Quirk Cars Roundup Auto Show in Marshfield on Sunday, Sept. 24th from 11 – 2 PM

– Posted on September 18, 2017Posted in: Remote Broadcasts
Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond!
Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising:
(781) 837-1166
Advertising
About WATD Web Editor
WATD online and on air contributors include, but are not limited to: The Associated Press, Precision Weather Forecasting, local news stringers and reporters, in-house news and internet media staff, State House and town hall reporters, freelance reporters, special feature reporters and producers, and on air radio hosts and personnel.