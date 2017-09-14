Live Broadcast on Sept. 16th from the 41st Annual Corn Festival in Norwell from 11 – 2PM

– Posted on September 14, 2017Posted in: Local News, Remote Broadcasts
Liza Azizian, co-host of the South Shore’s Morning News, will broadcast live from the South Shore Science Center’s 41st Annual Corn Festival from 11 -2 this Saturday, September 16th!
Click on photo below for more information
Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond!
Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising:
(781) 837-1166
Advertising
About WATD Web Editor
WATD online and on air contributors include, but are not limited to: The Associated Press, Precision Weather Forecasting, local news stringers and reporters, in-house news and internet media staff, State House and town hall reporters, freelance reporters, special feature reporters and producers, and on air radio hosts and personnel.