Live Broadcast on Sept. 16th from the 41st Annual Corn Festival in Norwell from 11 – 2PM

Liza Azizian, co-host of the South Shore’s Morning News, will broadcast live from the South Shore Science Center’s 41st Annual Corn Festival from 11 -2 this Saturday, September 16th!

Click on photo below for more information

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising