Live Broadcast on September 22nd at Kablian’s Car Kare in Marshfield from 11 – 2PM

Join Rob and Lisa Azizian on Friday, September 22nd from 11 – 2 p.m., as they broadcast live from Kabilian’s Car Kare to kick off their Annual Tire Sale! There will be free food and drinks provided by Shinetti’s Grill, plus lots of giveaways. Kabilian’s Car Kare is located at 903 Plain Street on Rt. 139 in Marshfield.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising