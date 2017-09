Join Rob Hakala and the WATD crew on Wednesday, October 4th for the

Grand Opening of the New Oncology Center at Signature Healthcare/Brockton Hospital.

WATD will be broadcasting live from 4 – 6 PM from the Hospital located at 41 Libby Street in Brockton.

