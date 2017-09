We’ll be broadcasting live from 10:30 – noon on Friday from the Furnace Brook Middle School in Marshfield for a Hurricane Relief Fundraiser for victims of Harvey and Irma. There will be a raffle for donors and Bob Shine of Shinetti’s Grill will be selling hot dogs during the lunch as well. This is a community event!

Advertising