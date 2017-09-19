MA: Congressman Bill Keating Talks About His Visit to South Korea

In his first speech to the UN today, President Trump will speak about the challenges the international community faces in dealing with North Korea.

Congressman Bill Keating visited the Border Between North and South Korea.

He says that on the trip, he learned that although the use of nuclear weapons get most of the attentions, activity involving conventional weapons at the border is much more common.

Keating believes that the threat of the use of nuclear weapons, along with the use of conventional weapons, highlights

The congressman says that there are reasons to believe that things in the region could become more stable

Keating visited South Korea with his fellow members of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs in December.

