MA: Congressman Bill Keating Talks About His Visit to South Korea

By
Geoffrey Morrissey
Posted on September 19, 2017Posted in: Audio, Local News

 In his first speech to the UN today, President Trump will speak about the challenges the international community faces in dealing with North Korea.

Congressman Bill Keating visited the Border Between North and South Korea.

He says that on the trip, he learned that although the use of nuclear weapons get most of the attentions, activity involving conventional weapons at the border is much more common.

Keating believes that the threat of the use of nuclear weapons, along with the use of conventional weapons, highlights

The congressman says that there are reasons to believe that things in the region could become more stable

Keating visited South Korea with his fellow members of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs in December.

 

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

watd signal 2017 small

Advertising

About Geoffrey Morrissey

Geoffrey Morrissey is the youngest face in the news department at WATD. After a three month internship in the WATD newsroom, Geoffrey stayed on as a writer and production assistant . From a young age, news always interested Geoffrey, and he now strives to make the news understandable, entertaining, and enjoyable to others his age.