MA: State Police Take Wanted Man Into Custody Following Car Chase on I-93

A man accused of running over a State Trooper’s foot has been taken into custody following a chase on I-93.

Massachusetts State Police say 26-year-old Jose Jimenez of Lawrence was being sought by police after he allegedly ran over a trooper’s foot on Sept. 7 while fleeing a motor vehicle stop in Brockton.

Jimenez was spotted driving a Camry on Route 24 northbound in Raynham and, after confirming his identity, officers attempted to make a vehicle stop but Jimenez fled with police pursuing him up to the Route 93 split in Randolph, and from there onto Route 95 northbound.

The chase was ended after he exited Route 95 at University Avenue in Westwood, but cruisers continued searching for him.

The car was then spotted near the Peterson School where it had been abandoned and troopers set up a perimeter while a canine began tracking Jimenez.

An employee of a nearby business then approached the troopers and said that a man suddenly came in and asked if they were hiring.

Troopers went to the business where they found Jimenez filling out an application.

State Police say a trooper approached Jimenez and said, “let’s go.” JIMENEZ replied, “let’s go,” and he was taken into custody without further incident.

Jimenez is being charged with assault and battery on a police officer in connection with the Brockton incident.

In addition Jimenez is also being charged with Failure to Stop for Police, Operating a Motor Vehicle After Revocation, Operating to Endanger, and Speeding.

He was ordered held on held on $250,000 cash bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in Quincy District Court on Wednesday.

