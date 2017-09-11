Marshfield: Soon-to-Be Eagle Scouts Honored by Town Officials

Marshfield town officials honor soon-to-be Eagle Scouts at a public reception entitled “Trail Blazing Scouts Lead the Way.”
Five local boy scouts received recognition for their contributions to Marshfield’s trails and recreation outlets. 17-year-old Tyler MacLeisch of Troop 38 Hanover made improvements to the Norris Trail by removing five truckloads of trash and color-coding the walking trail markers:
13-year-old Brian Lannon of Troop 7 Scituate decided to “cash in” on geocaching for his project:
Lannon placed his geocache boxes all over various trails in Marshfield as a means of getting people to further explore the terrain. The geocache boxes have interesting gadgets inside of them:
All of the scouts at the Marshfield Town Hall reception earned citations from State Rep. Jim Cantwell and Sen. Patrick O’Connor.
They will know by autumn if they’ve achieved their Eagle Scout status.
Listen to Audio Version of Story Below:
About Mimi Walker
Mimi Walker is a 2016 graduate from Emerson College, holding a Bachelor of Science degree in journalism. While at Emerson, she was both an avid reporter and an on-air music personality at 88.9 WERS, Emerson’s long-running radio station. She also wrote for several on-campus publications.
She covered the 2015 Edward R. Murrow awards in New York City, and had previous internships at 103.3 AMP radio and at Seacrest Studios in Boston Children’s Hospital (as well as with Rob and Lisa on the South Shore Morning News!)
Her proudest academic achievement is being a TOMODACHI scholar and contributing to an iBook about American Senator and war hero Daniel Inouye, which led her all across Japan in her many school travels. Thanks to her time in Japan, and a semester abroad in the Netherlands, Mimi has an appetite for stories and all kinds of art across the globe.
