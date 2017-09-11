Marshfield: Soon-to-Be Eagle Scouts Honored by Town Officials

Marshfield town officials honor soon-to-be Eagle Scouts at a public reception entitled “Trail Blazing Scouts Lead the Way.”

Five local boy scouts received recognition for their contributions to Marshfield’s trails and recreation outlets. 17-year-old Tyler MacLeisch of Troop 38 Hanover made improvements to the Norris Trail by removing five truckloads of trash and color-coding the walking trail markers:

13-year-old Brian Lannon of Troop 7 Scituate decided to “cash in” on geocaching for his project:

Lannon placed his geocache boxes all over various trails in Marshfield as a means of getting people to further explore the terrain. The geocache boxes have interesting gadgets inside of them:

All of the scouts at the Marshfield Town Hall reception earned citations from State Rep. Jim Cantwell and Sen. Patrick O’Connor.

They will know by autumn if they’ve achieved their Eagle Scout status.

