Marshfield: Brant Rock to be Featured in Hollywood Movie

Lenny Rowe
Hollywood will be coming soon to Marshfield.

Columbia Pictures is set to film part of the movie The Equalizer 2 in Brant Rock in late October and early November. Actor Denzel Washington is among the stars in the movie.

Location Manager Mark Fitzgerald told the Board of Selectmen he used to visit the area and thought it would be perfect for the film.

Fitzgerald says he’s working with residents and local businesses to make sure things go smoothly. In addition, he says he’s been meeting with Town Departments including Police, Fire, and Public Works.

He says there will be two weeks of preparation, two weeks of filming, and eight days after to wrap up.

Fitzgerald said the Director of the film signed off on the location right away. In the film, the town will be known as Brant Rock.

