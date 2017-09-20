Marshfield: Coastal Coalition Stresses the Importance of Flood Insurance

Concerns about flooding came back into the headlines following major storms such as Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Jose.

Joe Rossi, chair of the Marshfield Citizens Coastal Coalition, tells WATD News they also demonstrated how essential flood insurance is.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/ROSSI1.mp3

Rossi says the maximum $250,000 payout offered through the program would have done a great deal to help those flooding victims.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/ROSSI3.mp3

Information about acquiring flood insurance, along with a hurricane preparedness guide can be found on the coalition’s website, MarshfieldCoastalCoalition.Org.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising