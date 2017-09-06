Marshfield: Debate Over Historical Pratt Property

There are a handful of possibilities for the fate of Marshfield’s historical Pratt House on South River Street.

Much of the home’s interior has been stripped; however, Marshfield Historical Commission Chair Otis Carney confirms that the Marshfield Fair is interested in taking up the property’s barn:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/PRATTHOUSEFATE3.mp3

Some residents at Tuesday night’s hearing expressed frustration at the prospect of demolition after the town purchased the home back in 2012.

Joe Pecevich thinks more can be done to save the Pratt House:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/PRATTHOUSEFATE4.mp3

The Pratt House hearings will continue at a date yet to be determined at this time.

