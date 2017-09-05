Marshfield: DPW Working on Permanent Fix of Roadway at Rt. 139/3A Intersection

Marshfield Department of Public works is still trying to permanently fix the intersection on Route 139 and 3A after a water main break back in April.

In mid-August, the superintendent of the Marshfield DPW, Tom Reynolds says they were able to temporarily fix the road.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/DPW1.mp3

Reynolds says state officials did approve the temporary solution after it was completed, and there is a contract in place to continue the work, however there is one snag.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/DPW3.mp3

Reynolds is looking into the legalities of whether he can also hire a contractor to do night-paving without violating the contract.

