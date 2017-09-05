Marshfield: DPW Working on Permanent Fix of Roadway at Rt. 139/3A Intersection

By
Amy Leonard
Posted on September 5, 2017

Marshfield Department of Public works is still trying to permanently fix the intersection on Route 139 and 3A after a water main break back in April.

In mid-August, the superintendent of the Marshfield DPW, Tom Reynolds says they were able to temporarily fix the road.

Reynolds says state officials did approve the temporary solution after it was completed, and there is a contract in place to continue the work, however there is one snag.

Reynolds is looking into the legalities of whether he can also hire a contractor to do night-paving without violating the contract.

 

