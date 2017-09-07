Marshfield: New Harbormaster Building Updates

– Posted on September 7, 2017Posted in: Local News
Last month, the Zoning Board of Appeals approved the site plan for the building.
Now, Marshfield Conservation Agent Bill Grafton says more handicapped parking spaces will be available near the site.
“So what was done today and tonight was the parking reconfiguration and the goal, as the chairman said, for them, was to bring in 88 compliant parking spaces and, for our goal, we wanted to make sure that we got an equal or better restoration to the existing conditions out there for the nature,” said Grafton.
The Marshfield Conservation Commission meets next on September 19th.
About Mimi Walker
Mimi Walker is a 2016 graduate from Emerson College, holding a Bachelor of Science degree in journalism. While at Emerson, she was both an avid reporter and an on-air music personality at 88.9 WERS, Emerson’s long-running radio station. She also wrote for several on-campus publications.
She covered the 2015 Edward R. Murrow awards in New York City, and had previous internships at 103.3 AMP radio and at Seacrest Studios in Boston Children’s Hospital (as well as with Rob and Lisa on the South Shore Morning News!)
Her proudest academic achievement is being a TOMODACHI scholar and contributing to an iBook about American Senator and war hero Daniel Inouye, which led her all across Japan in her many school travels. Thanks to her time in Japan, and a semester abroad in the Netherlands, Mimi has an appetite for stories and all kinds of art across the globe.