Marshfield: New Harbormaster Building Updates

Last month, the Zoning Board of Appeals approved the site plan for the building.

Now, Marshfield Conservation Agent Bill Grafton says more handicapped parking spaces will be available near the site.

“So what was done today and tonight was the parking reconfiguration and the goal, as the chairman said, for them, was to bring in 88 compliant parking spaces and, for our goal, we wanted to make sure that we got an equal or better restoration to the existing conditions out there for the nature,” said Grafton.

The Marshfield Conservation Commission meets next on September 19th.

