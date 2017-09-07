Marshfield: Officials Developing Seaweed Removal Policy

The Marshfield Conservation Commission is responding to public demand for clearing out seaweed at the town beaches.

Conservation Commission Chair Robert Conlon says he understands the complaints of residents.

“Some years it’s been horrible,” said Conlon. “This year hasn’t been that bad but it’s still a nuisance. People don’t like walking on it. We get a lot of complaints — you get insects — people don’t like the flies when they’re sitting there on the beach.”

Conlon confirms that the Conservation Commission is starting to develop a town seaweed clean-up policy.

“We’re trying to develop a removal policy to remove it with a grapnel, shake the sand out — just get it off the beach — and have the DPW do the work,” said Conlon.

Conservation Administrator Bill Grafton shares when the next steps toward that policy will take place:

“Approximately mid-September to mid-October this is being processed through a system and we will end up having a vote by the board of selectmen,” said Grafton.

More information on Marshfield seaweed clean-up will be reviewed at the Conservation Commission’s next meeting on September 19th.

