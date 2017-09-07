Marshfield: Officials Developing Seaweed Removal Policy

By
Mimi Walker
Posted on September 7, 2017Posted in: Local News

The Marshfield Conservation Commission is responding to public demand for clearing out seaweed at the town beaches.

Conservation Commission Chair Robert Conlon says he understands the complaints of residents.

“Some years it’s been horrible,” said Conlon. “This year hasn’t been that bad but it’s still a nuisance. People don’t like walking on it. We get a lot of complaints — you get insects — people don’t like the flies when they’re sitting there on the beach.”

Conlon confirms that the Conservation Commission is starting to develop a town seaweed clean-up policy.

“We’re trying to develop a removal policy to remove it with a grapnel, shake the sand out — just get it off the beach — and have the DPW do the work,” said Conlon.

Conservation Administrator Bill Grafton shares when the next steps toward that policy will take place: 

“Approximately mid-September to mid-October this is being processed through a system and we will end up having a vote by the board of selectmen,” said Grafton.

More information on Marshfield seaweed clean-up will be reviewed at the Conservation Commission’s next meeting on September 19th.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

watd signal 2017 small

Advertising

About Mimi Walker

Mimi Walker is a 2016 graduate from Emerson College, holding a Bachelor of Science degree in journalism. While at Emerson, she was both an avid reporter and an on-air music personality at 88.9 WERS, Emerson’s long-running radio station. She also wrote for several on-campus publications. She covered the 2015 Edward R. Murrow awards in New York City, and had previous internships at 103.3 AMP radio and at Seacrest Studios in Boston Children’s Hospital (as well as with Rob and Lisa on the South Shore Morning News!) Her proudest academic achievement is being a TOMODACHI scholar and contributing to an iBook about American Senator and war hero Daniel Inouye, which led her all across Japan in her many school travels. Thanks to her time in Japan, and a semester abroad in the Netherlands, Mimi has an appetite for stories and all kinds of art across the globe.