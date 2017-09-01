Marshfield: Overdose Vigil Held on Town Green (Audio Report)

Marshfield Town Hall Green (Photo courtesy Julie Keohane of the Marshfield Drug Task Force)
Marshfield held its third annual Overdose Vigil in observance of the statewide opioid epidemic on International Overdose Awareness Day.
WATD’s Mimi Walker has more in this audio report from Marshfield Town Green:
Wayne Lopes of Marshfield holds up a photo of his son, Manny, who lost his battle to addiction in late 2016 (Photo courtesy Julie Keohane of the Marshfield Drug Task Force)
