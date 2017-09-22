Marshfield: Panel Discusses Health Care

The Marshfield Democratic Town Committee hosted “Healthcare Today and Beyond!” at the High School.

A panel of experts discussed health care both in Massachusetts and around the country.

“There’s some basic avenues that people must take in order to access health care,” said event coordinator Pat Galvin. “I wanted to bring these people because I’ve never seen them all in one forum before talking about the [Massachusetts Health] Connector, Medicaid, MassHealth, and the Massachusetts health plans, which we have 17 of them.”

The panel of speakers included State Representative Jim Cantwell, Liz Murphy from the Mass. Association of Health Plans, Niki Conte from Mass. Health Connector, Ann Marashio from Mass. Health, and Harvard Professor John McDonough.

McDonough, a former State Representative, served on the U.S. Senate’s reform committee on health care from 2008-2010.

“Health care in Massachusetts is fairly stable and settled,” said McDonough. “The big risk to Massachusetts at the moment is the process going on in the U.S. Senate where they’re trying to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act in a way that would take literally billions of dollars away from our state’s MassHealth care program and other safety nets.”

While he feels the Affordable Care Act can be improved, he said repealing it would set Massachusetts and the country back.

Other topics at the forum included the types of health care available to those in Massachusetts, and where to begin.

The Massachusetts Health Connector is a state-based organization that helps people compare and contrast plans all in one place.

“They’re also able to use different decision-support tools like provider search, to see if whether or not a certain physician or a facility is available in that plan,” said Conte.

She adds that a person can find complete an application and will find if they are eligibile for the Mass. Health Connect or and MassHealth.

The website is MaHealthConnector.org.

