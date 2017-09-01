Marshfield: Police Department Wants to Help Addicts Make the Road to Recovery Less Intimidating

The Marshfield Police Department is trying to help addicts onto the road to recovery by making things less intimidating.

Marshfield Police Chief Phil Tavares defines “The Good Samaritan Law”:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/ODVIGILMARSH3.mp3

Chief Tavares also highlights the prescription drug drop-off box at the Marshfield Police Station:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/ODVIGILMARSH4.mp3

Both the Marshfield Police and Fire Departments now carry Narcan to reverse overdoses in response to the rising level of deaths in the last year.

This year’s Overdose Vigil had 2,069 flags for every overdose death in the state since August 2016; last year’s flag count was 1,531.

