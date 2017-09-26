Marshfield: Pot Shop Ban and School Funding on Special Town Meeting Warrant

Special Town Meeting in Marshfield is on October 16, and a few articles highlight the warrant.

One article deals with a proposed ban on recreational marijuana establishments in town. Last November, 7,947 people voted against the recreational marijuana ballot question and 7,774 voted for it. Under the article, medical marijuana facilities would be excluded from the ban.

Another article would transfer $409,811 from free cash to fund the schools.

“It was underfunded in April, purposely, because we couldn’t afford to give them everything they wanted and needed because we would have had layoffs,” said Keith Polansky, Chair of the Advisory Board. “We’re trying to avoid that. We knew we would have some free cash in the fall, this was a way to take care of that. The school department worked with us, and hopefully Town Meeting will support this.”

Another article will deal with the repair of a 600-foot section of seawall in Brant Rock.

“It’s been breached since 2015,” said DPW Superintendent, Tom Reynolds.

The total project cost is $2.5 million, with the town contributing $1.6 million with a low-interest loan and the state contributing $1.8 million if another grant application is successful. A design study was grant-funded and has been completed.

“We’re ready to go,” said Reynolds. “If they were to give us the money, we could probably get up in running by the spring time.”

He said they’ll find out soon if the second grant application has been accepted by the state. Another article includes beach nourishment to reinforce the toe of the seawall.

Ahead of this winter, three high-discharge snow plows and the emergency replacement of a 27-year-old dump truck are other articles.

Reynolds said the truck is used as a front-line plow and sander on major roads in town. A replacement truck would cost $225,000.

“The frame is rotted out, we cannot get parts, it’s obsolete,” he said. “It’s in need of replacement, it’s one of the reasons we deemed it an emergency – we don’t think it will make it six months.”

The three plow blades would provide better equipment during storms than current plows which are rotting and rusted. The cost for those would be a total of $40,600.

“With a high-discharge plow we can actually push the snow over embankments, that way we can keep the roads open and wider,” said Reynolds. “Right now we’re restricted not being able to throw the snow over the bank. It narrows the roadway and keeps falling back down.”

The Board of Public Works is planning to discuss three articles dealing with unpaid charges and termination of service for Water, Sewer, and Trash and will decide whether or not to put them on the warrant.

Special Town Meeting is on October 16 at 7:00 p.m. at the High School Auditorium.

