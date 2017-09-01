Marshfield: Remembering Richie Mahanor (Audio Interview)

We had the pleasure of speaking with the late Richie Mahanor back in 2007, who passed away on August 19, 2017 after a long battle with cancer, about his experiences at WATD going all the way back to 1986:

Richie Mahanor in late May working at the Talking Information Center in Marshfield

 

Richie Mahanor on his 50th birthday in 2014 with boombox in hand

 

A celebration of Richie’s life on July 25 at TIC with friends, family and Richie himself in attendance

 

