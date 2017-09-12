Marshfield: Seawalls Up for Discussion at Special Town Meeting

In Marshfield, a seawall article will be up for discussion at Town Meeting in October.

While much of the seawalls in Brant Rock have been repaired after winter storms in 2015, a section still needs work.

Tom Reynolds, the Superintendent of the DPW, said the area is just off the top of Ocean Street.

“It was breached in the January storm of 2015. It’s roughly 200-600 feet and it needs to be replaced,” said Reynolds. “It’s open right now, we have some rocks in the way.”

The repair will be an article at Special Town Meeting in October, Reynolds said they are applying to the State Dams and Seawall program for funding.

“We don’t know when we’ll get it, if we get it,” said Reynolds. “We’ve been successful, because everything is shovel-ready. We’re ahead of the game that way, having everything ready.”

He said the total cost to replace the seawall is 2.5 million. With approval, work will begin in the spring, with a completion time of about two months.

He says he’ll they’ll know at the end of this month if the application has been accepted.

