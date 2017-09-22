Marshfield: Selectmen Name Michael Maresco as Next Town Administrator

Marshfield Selectmen have selected Assistant Secretary of the Commonwealth Michael Maresco the person they want to succeed Rocco Longo as the next Town Administrator.

The Town’s Human Resources Director Caroline LaCroix tells WATD News the selection was made during a meeting Thursday night.

LaCroix says the way Maresco answered one particular question greatly impressed the Selectmen.

Maresco was chosen with a unanimous vote.

LaCroix says items such as Maresco’s starting date and salary are still being finalized.

