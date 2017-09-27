Marshfield: Students Raising Funds to Help Hurricane Victims

A Marshfield school is raising funds to help hurricane victims.

The Furnace Brook Middle School is collecting donations to help the victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Kathleen Murrill, a teacher at the school, told the South Shore’s Morning News she reached out to school administration and fellow teacher and Student Council advisor Lauren Higgins after seeing the devastation Harvey caused for her family back in Houston.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/FurnaceBrookHurricane2.mp3

Higgins says they decided to hold a fundraising event which will be kicking off Wednesday.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/FurnaceBrookHurricane6.mp3

However, 7th grade student, and Student Council Representative, Jason Chandler says they have already begun other fundraising initiatives.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/FurnaceBrookHurricaneJasonChandler.mp3

Chandler’s fellow 7th grader and Student Council Representative Rudi Mundt says the donations were helpful.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/FurnaceBrookHurricaneRudiMundt.mp3

6th grader Dan McTiernan says that it feels good to know they’re providing some help to those who have lost so much

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/FurnaceBrookHurricaneDanMcTiernan.mp3

Donations will be accepted at the school Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

WATD will be broadcasting live from the school on Friday and Shinetti’s Grill will be bringing a food truck.

Visitors can make a donation as well as participate in a raffle.

At this time only monetary donations are being accepted at the school.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising