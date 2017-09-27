Marshfield: Students Raising Funds to Help Hurricane Victims

A Marshfield school is raising funds to help hurricane victims.
The Furnace Brook Middle School is collecting donations to help the victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.
Kathleen Murrill, a teacher at the school, told the South Shore’s Morning News she reached out to school administration and fellow teacher and Student Council advisor Lauren Higgins after seeing the devastation Harvey caused for her family back in Houston.
Higgins says they decided to hold a fundraising event which will be kicking off Wednesday.
However, 7th grade student, and Student Council Representative, Jason Chandler says they have already begun other fundraising initiatives.
Chandler’s fellow 7th grader and Student Council Representative Rudi Mundt says the donations were helpful.
6th grader Dan McTiernan says that it feels good to know they’re providing some help to those who have lost so much
Donations will be accepted at the school Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.
WATD will be broadcasting live from the school on Friday and Shinetti’s Grill will be bringing a food truck.
Visitors can make a donation as well as participate in a raffle.
At this time only monetary donations are being accepted at the school.
Photo Credit: Dan McCready
