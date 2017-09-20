Marshfield: Town Working on Seaweed Policy

In Marshfield, the Town is developing a policy for seaweed on the shores.

After a summer where red seaweed piled up from time to time, Bill Grafton, the Conservation Administrator, said boards in town are working on a policy in response.

“We’re trying to create a policy modeling after another town. Marshfield didn’t have a policy so we took a look at Scituate,” said Grafton. “It’s an excellent policy, it’s been working pretty well. We’ve been trying to make the best use of that.”

He said part of the policy could include removing seaweed from swimming beaches. Work in Scituate ranges from rakes to bulldozers, depending on the amount.

The problem is, not all beaches in Scituate have the same ecosystems that are in Marshfield.

Some beaches in Marshfield rocky inter-tidal areas, which would be harmed from seaweed removal.

“People don’t know it, but there’s sort of an interstitial space underneath these rocks and crevices,” said Grafton. “Just like how salamanders live under rocks woods and logs, you’ll have crabs and lobsters. They need these environments in order to survive and grow.”

Removing seaweed in sensitive and inaccessible areas is off-limits in the plan

“If it’s in that kind of environment and not part of the defined beaches, then we aren’t going to be taking a look at it,” said Grafton.

The key to the plan is finding a balance for areas like Brant Rock, which has a mix of rocky and sandy areas.

Seaweed was removed this summer after a stretch of sandy beach was heavily matted down. Rocky areas were directed to be untouched.

“We came up with a strategy,” said Grafton. “We stayed clear of the rocky inter-tidal over there. We only touched the portion which was sandy beach.”

He said the policy will continue to take shape through weekly meetings. The Conservation Commission, Board of Health, Department of Public Works, and Beach Commissioner are among those working on the plan, along with many more.

“It’s really become clear that the town wants action, and we’re addressing that as a team,” said Grafton.

“The policy has been modified to our particular needs in Marshfield, and I think they’ll be really effective.”

A final plan will be submitted the Board of Selectmen for approval.

