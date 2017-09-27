Marshfield: Zoning Board Deliberating on Modera Marshfield 40B

In Marshfield, the Zoning Board of Appeals has started deliberating on a 40B project for Commerce Way.

Developers for the project, called Modera Marshfield, have proposed a 248-unit complex with a mix of affordable housing. Originally the project was 270 units.

At the final hearing for public comment, residents were concerned with traffic impacts and the density of the project.

Debbie Horwitz, the attorney representing the developer, said that in addition to $60,000 that the developer is set to pay for traffic improvements in the area, an additional $23,000 will go to improvements at the intersection of Proprietors Drive and Route 139.

Residents had one last chance to comment on the proposal before the hearing was closed.

“We’re not against the Modera Project per se, we’re not against affordable housing, we welcome it coming to Marshfield,” said resident Bernie Dupuis. “We just think that the site and the density in terms of the population is overwhelming.”

“The traffic is a real big issue, the number of cars that will be going down Commerce and down Proprietors onto 139 is going to cause a lot of safety hazards,” said Doug Wiley.

Both felt that a project over 200 units would open the town up for larger developments.

After deliberations, the ZBA can vote to approve a comprehensive permit for the project, approve a permit with conditions, or deny the permit.

Mark Ford, the Chair of the ZBA, expects the board to get into more discussion about the permit, any issues, and could possibly vote at the next deliberation meeting.

“I applaud them. They’re a volunteer group. They’ve put a lot of time and energy into it,” Dupuis said of the ZBA. “Hopefully they’ll listen to [our concerns], heed what we’ve said, and make a decision that can accommodate Modera and still make it affordable for the town.”

The Zoning Board is set to continue deliberation on October 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising