Middleboro: Crash on I-495 Shuts Down Highway

Two people were hospitalized following a crash involving two motorcycles in Middleboro.

Massachusetts State Police say the crash took place around 8 p.m. Sunday on I-495 North near Exit 6 and involved a vehicle and two motorcycles.

One victim was sent to Rhode Island Hospital, the other to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton.

Their names and current conditions haven’t been released.

The highway was closed on both sides due to the crash, before being reopened roughly an hour later.

