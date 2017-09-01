Milton: Public Library Exhibits Posters Highlighting Struggles of Labor Movement

The struggles of the labor movement will be on display during an exhibit running this month at the Milton Public Library.

The exhibit entitled, “Workers Struggles,” will display posters created by those advocating on behalf of workers.

The exhibitor, Steven Lewis, tells WATD News that the posters represent a broad cross section of the labor movement.

“This is an exhibit that is culled from my collection of about 6,800 posters, the theme being worker’s struggles. So it is posters that represent different types of occupations and different struggles workers have gone through. It will probably be about 25 to 30 posters at the library,” said Lewis.

This isn’t the first time the exhibit has been at the library and Adult Services Librarian Jean Hlady tells WATD News it’s an eye-catching exhibit, displaying artwork from around the world.

“It tends to bring a nice variety of posters from many countries, some of them are very colorful, especially the ones from African and Asian countries, they’re great,” said Hlady.

Lewis says that with such a wide variety on display the exhibit will have something for everyone.

“Someone who is an artist might be inspired by the different art designs. People who are active is their unions or involved in some struggle at their workplace may get inspiration from the messages there,” said Lewis.

And even though the posters cover many different decades, Lewis says in many ways, they remain timeless.

“Even with some of these posters being 100-years-old it’s amazing how some these struggles and issues are still relevant to today, the exhibits never go out of style or date,” said Lewis

The exhibit runs until September 30.

