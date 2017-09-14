Norwell: Board of Selectmen Extend Town Administrator’s Contract

In Norwell, Town Administrator Peter Morin will receive an extension to his contract.

Morin has been the Town Administrator since 2015. The Board of Selectmen unanimously approved a three-year extension, which includes a raise.

He’s set to make $150,026 in the first year – a three per cent raise – and could make 2.5% more in the following years.

Chairman Jason Brown of the Selectmen said Morin received a solid review from the board.

“We all agree that we have a great working relationship with Peter,” said Brown. “We’re happy to have him stay with us.”

He said Morin’s contract will have an automatic renewal of one year, requiring a Board of Selectmen vote.

“Peter gave us a proposal, and he even proposed to deal with taking a pay freeze if the Board of Selectmen were faced with reduction in state aid,” said Brown.

With neighboring towns searching for Town Administrators, Brown said it was important to keep Morin in Norwell.

“I’m thankful that the board took a chance on hiring me a couple of years ago. I’m appreciative of that,” said Morin. “I really enjoy working with this board and individuals as well.”

