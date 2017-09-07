Norwell: Mobil Mart in Trouble for Selling Alcohol to Minors

The Mobil Mart at 89 Washington Street is in trouble after Norwell Police say it allowed minors to purchase alcohol.

Detective Dan Dooley testified at the Board of Selectmen meeting he saw minors purchase alcohol on two separate occasions in August. One was a 17-year-old male.

“He said that he purchased the alcohol without using an ID. He did explain to me, and provided me with a fake ID that he had,” said Dooley. “However, he was adamant that he did not use it to purchase alcohol.”

Dooley was asked by Police Chief Ted Ross if the individual said anything about sales at the Mobil Mart.

“They did,” said Dooley. “They said it was pretty common knowledge amongst the kids in town that that’s where you go to buy alcohol.”

Dooley said another clerk sold alchohol to an 18-year old male.

“I understand exactly what happened. I know it’s a really serious matter and I’m taking really serious steps on having that not happen anymore,” said President of the Norwell Mobil Mart, Michael Azmey. “I have terminated the employee and have ordered a scanner ID for the fake ID’s that are seen all the time there.”

Azmey apologized to the Board, saying that the clerk in that instance saw the person before and thought the ID was real. He said a clerk hired just after was not properly trained when they sold to another minor.

“I would never think that I would sell alcohol to a minor. I have kids, I know it’s not easy – it’s not really right to do that,” Azmey. “That’s the first thing I tell the people there at the store. ‘Please, think of your kids, 18 or 15, just getting a 30-pack and something bad happens.’”

The Norwell Board of Selectmen voted unanimously to temporarily suspend the liquor license for the Mobile Mart. Alcohol cannot be served on Fridays and Saturdays from September 15th to October 28th. The license owner has five days to appeal.

