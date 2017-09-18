Norwell: New Voting Machines Coming to Town

By
Lenny Rowe
Posted on September 18, 2017Posted in: Local News

The Norwell Board of Selectmen approved the purchase of new voting machines. Town Clerk Pat Anderson said the current machines were purchased in 1996.

“Although they are still running and they are accurately counting the ballots,” said Anderson. “In the future it’s going to be difficult to get parts.”

With the Presidential Election in the past and the company no longer making the machines, Anderson said it’s a good time to switch to a new system.

The company will move to a DS200 model by Election Systems & Software. Four machines and three bins will cost $20,000.

Anderson said that voters approved $25,000 for new machines for Fiscal Year ’16. She said they’ll look into using left over funds to use for a warranty for the new machines.

She says the machines will be ready for the Special Town Election in December. A video showing voters how to use the new machines will be available on the town’s website.

“It is the same process of putting the ballot through the machine,” said Anderson. “There is just more added information they can see as they vote.”

About Lenny Rowe

Lenny Rowe is one of the newest addition to the WATD News team. He grew up in Pembroke and was an intern at WATD in 2012 -- his senior year at Pembroke High School. A 2016 graduate from Suffolk University, Lenny left the City of Boston and now lives in Rockland. Lenny has covered extensive events in news and sports, from the trials of James "Whitey" Bulger and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev to the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. Outside of WATD, Lenny covers high school sports for The Boston Globe. Lenny can be reached at Lenny.Rowe30@Gmail.com