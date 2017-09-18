Norwell: New Voting Machines Coming to Town

The Norwell Board of Selectmen approved the purchase of new voting machines. Town Clerk Pat Anderson said the current machines were purchased in 1996.

“Although they are still running and they are accurately counting the ballots,” said Anderson. “In the future it’s going to be difficult to get parts.”

With the Presidential Election in the past and the company no longer making the machines, Anderson said it’s a good time to switch to a new system.

The company will move to a DS200 model by Election Systems & Software. Four machines and three bins will cost $20,000.

Anderson said that voters approved $25,000 for new machines for Fiscal Year ’16. She said they’ll look into using left over funds to use for a warranty for the new machines.

She says the machines will be ready for the Special Town Election in December. A video showing voters how to use the new machines will be available on the town’s website.

“It is the same process of putting the ballot through the machine,” said Anderson. “There is just more added information they can see as they vote.”

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising