Norwell: Selectmen Discuss No Place for Hate Committee

The Norwell Board of Selectmen are discussing if a No Place for Hate Committee should be formed.

It’s a campaign founded by the Anti-Defamation League to combat bias, bullying, and hatred. Local towns that have committees include Hull and Plymouth.

Norwell Selectmen Ellen Allen said residents asked if the town would form a committee.

“I think [the committee] would be asked to come up with the kind of events that would qualify us to be certified,” said Allen. “I would hope there would be some real creativity there.”

Allen suggested to the board that the committee not be politically-focused, but rather educational with events at the schools.

“In my opinion, sometimes hatred comes from ignorance. When people don’t understand something, they may be more likely not to like it, to ‘hate it,’” said Allen. “But if they understand it more, then they may be more comfortable and realize it isn’t something they thought it was.”

Allen plans to meet with the School Committee and will discuss options with the Selectmen at a future meeting.

