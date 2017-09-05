Orleans: Beach Sees 2nd Shark Attack on Seal in About 2 Weeks

By
WATD Web Editor
Posted on September 5, 2017Posted in: Local News

Authorities say no one was hurt as beachgoers were again sent scrambling back to shore after a shark attacked a seal at a Cape Cod beach. 

The shark was seen eating the seal around 12:30 p.m. on Labor Day at Nauset Beach, where a similar attack happened just over two weeks ago.

Monday’s attack happened about 100 feet (30 meters) offshore. Lifeguards say some surfers and paddleboarders were nearby, but were able to get to shore safely.

Beachgoers were kept out of the water for about an hour after the attack.

-A.P. News

 

