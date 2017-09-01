Pembroke: Oldham Pond Re-Opens in Time for Labor Day Weekend

Oldham Pond in Pembroke has reopened in time for the Labor Day Holiday weekend after being closed since August 4th because of high levels of blue green algae.

Town Administrator Edwin Thorne tells WATD News the closure came about through a very unique series of events.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/THORNE1.mp3

Thorne says the closure was lifted after the pond was given a second aluminum sulfate treatment.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/THORNE3.mp3

Thorne says the pond’s reopening will cap off a very successful summer season for the town.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/THORNE5.mp3

Thorne says the pond is open for activities including swimming, boating, and other recreational activities.

