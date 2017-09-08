Plymouth: Civil Service Exam Debate Continues in Town

In Plymouth, Town Meeting, last year, voted against removing the fire chief and deputy fire chiefs from the requirements of civil service.

In making a case for this, the town argued that no one had taken the exam for the previous four years. The winning side pledged that firemen would be taking the upcoming Civil Service exam for Deputy Fire Chief.

So what happened last May when the Civil Service exam was held? Chief Ed Bradley explains:

“The department had five people sign up for the exam—only four showed up to actually take the exam—and only two of them had studied enough that they were able to pass the exam.”

The two candidates now qualify to take a second round of tests administered by the town, but the town has learned that only one of those candidates is actually interested in the position. Town Manager Melissa Arrighi:

“One, it becomes giving a test just for giving a test, but two, we’ll spend between seven thousand and nine thousand dollars to do that.

So, at the end of the day we only have one name—that’s not a competitive list from which to choose.

And Arrighi says that’s what the firefighters claimed the town would achieve…

“…is, through Civil Service, we’d get a competitive list to select the top candidate—and once again, that didn’t happen.”

So, will the town try again to remove these positions from Civil Service?

“We can try again to remove it from Civil Service. I’m not saying that’s going to happen right away, but we have to leave that possibility open.”

