Plymouth: Comparison Study Finds Teachers, Patrolmen at Lower End of Pay Scale

In Plymouth, the results are in—that is—of a study comparing the pay rates of the town’s employees to that of other towns. It was presented to Selectmen this week.

The compensation and benefits study of town and school employees was done by consultants Human Resources Services. Town Manager Melissa Arrighi:

“One of the key things that we noted in the report, because it’s complicated—especially when you look at our benefit package and the value of it, is that the teachers on a base salary level should be brought up—not drastically, but should rise. And I believe that they looked at patrolmen and felt that base level salary should be increased also,” said Arrighi.

Arrighi says the key component of the report is “…that it looked at salary, but also what all your other benefits are: health insurance, dental insurance, life insurance, vacation time, sick time, educational incentive—all those other financial benefits that come with your job beyond just the paycheck.”

Arrighi says Plymouth has a philosophical decision that they need to determine.

“Do we pay the employees at a higher rate of salary and reduce their benefits. It includes such things as pension and a special act. Or, do we want to keep our overall compensation package at a medium level but continue to offer a very healthy benefit package,” said Arrighi.

Selectmen will discuss the matter at their meeting next Tuesday evening in executive session.

