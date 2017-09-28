Plymouth County: Interview with D.A. Cruz on Combating Human Trafficking, Domestic Violence

By
Christine James
Posted on September 28, 2017Posted in: Audio, Local News

Working to combat the exploitation and human trafficking of children is part of the Plymouth County District Attorney Office’s mission.

WATD’s Christine James spoke with D.A. Tim Cruz to find out more about what his office is doing about this problem:

 

 

