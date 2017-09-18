Plymouth: Fall Town Meeting to Vote on Funding the Final Phase of the Water Street Promenade Project

In Plymouth, there’s a high price tag for the final phase of the Water Street Promenade project and it’s close to $17 million dollars. Fall Town Meeting will be asked to OK Article 4 so the project can be completed for 2020.

DPW Director, Jonathan Beder says this is the last section of Water Street to be completed:

“… it will connect the Pilgrim State Park to the T-Wharf. We will improve the roadway, new sidewalks and drainage, new sections of the seawall, new parapet wall—it will include extensive sections of new wooden boardwalk. It will bring people out on the waterfront. It’ll bring them closer to the waters’ edge. It will get them off the roadway.”

An important element of this project is the installation of the seawall and parapet walls to address potential flooding:

“There are some low spots on Water Street at elevation 11, so this project will prevent flooding of Water Street in terms of waves and other types of tidal action coming over the existing wall.”

Grants are being pursued that would significantly offset the cost to the town:

“We have applied for 2 grants, We applied for a MassWorks grant and a Seawall Grant.

These grants total over $3 million dollars and Beder hopes awarding of the grants will be announced before Town Meeting convenes in October.

The Finance Committee is in support and Article 4 will be presented to the Board of Selectmen Tuesday night.

