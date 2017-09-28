Plymouth: Interview on Pilgrim Shutdown with Former Senator Dan Wolf

When the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station in Plymouth stops producing electricity in 2019, its owner will file what’s called a Post Shutdown Activity Report. It will detail the plan to decommission the plant, including cleanup, spent fuel storage, safety and economic impact.

As a State Senator for the Cape and Islands, Dan Wolf was a leading advocate for the Pilgrim shutdown.

He spoke with our Charles Mathewson:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/V-Plymouth-Mathewson-9-29.mp3

