Plymouth: Interview on Pilgrim Shutdown with Former Senator Dan Wolf

By
Charles Mathewson
Posted on September 28, 2017Posted in: Audio, Local News

When the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station in Plymouth stops producing electricity in 2019, its owner will file what’s called a Post Shutdown Activity Report. It will detail the plan to decommission the plant, including cleanup, spent fuel storage, safety and economic impact.

As a State Senator for the Cape and Islands, Dan Wolf was a leading advocate for the Pilgrim shutdown.

He spoke with our Charles Mathewson:

